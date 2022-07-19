Liberty County Jail arrest report, July 17, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on July 17, 2022:

Brumley, Eureka Dashay – Abandoning or Endangering a Child/Criminal Negligence and Driving While License Invalid

Abel, Ethan Patrick – Public Intoxication

Carter, Dae’Shawn William Lee – Public Intoxication

Flores, Rolando – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence

Speer, Makenzie Marie – Aggravated Robbery

Rhodes, David – Terroristic Threat of Family/Household

Jackson, Larry Jr. – Assault Causing Bodily Injury

Abel, Ethan Patrick Brumley, Eureka Dashay Carter, Dae’Shawn William Lee Flores, Rolando Jackson, Larry Jr. Rhodes, David Speer, Makenzie Marie

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

