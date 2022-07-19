Liberty County Jail arrest report, July 17, 2022

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on July 17, 2022:

  • Brumley, Eureka Dashay – Abandoning or Endangering a Child/Criminal Negligence and Driving While License Invalid
  • Abel, Ethan Patrick – Public Intoxication
  • Carter, Dae’Shawn William Lee – Public Intoxication
  • Flores, Rolando – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence
  • Speer, Makenzie Marie – Aggravated Robbery
  • Rhodes, David – Terroristic Threat of Family/Household
  • Jackson, Larry Jr. – Assault Causing Bodily Injury
