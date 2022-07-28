Beverly Anne Walker Cook was born March 16, 1948 on Ft. Worth, Texas to parents, Bennie Ameson Walker and Ruth Briggs Walker. She passed away in The Woodlands, Texas on July 26, 2022 at the age of 74.

Beverly was a retired school teacher after 30 years of service. She taught in both the Dayton ISD and Liberty ISD. Beverly was affectionately known as NENA to all the kids she loved and help raise. She was preceded in death by her parents, Bennie and Ruth Walker, and 3 sisters.

Beverly is survived by her beloved sons, Shelton Paul Cook and wife Carol of Spring, Texas and Marcus Cook and wife Mandy of Houston, Texas; grandchildren, Shelton Nicolas Cook, Isaac Cook and wife Jessica, Sara-Ann Cook, Ciara Cook, Zachary Cook, Jackson Cook, Emma Cook; great granddaughter, Olivia Mae Nunn.

Graveside Service will be held on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at the Holly Grove Cemetery at 9:30am with Pastor Kenny Brigman officiating.

Pallbearers for the service will be, Shelton Nicolas Cook, Isaac Cook, Zachary Cook, Jackson Cook, Jimmy Heck, Rudy Ramirez, and Tommy Robinson.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

