Christopher Jarred “C.J.” Robinett, passed away on Friday, July 22, 2022 at the age of 37. He was a beloved husband, father, uncle, brother and son. He was loved by all that knew him. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He was a lifelong resident of Liberty County.

C.J. was preceded in death by his much beloved Grandparents Floyd “Pepaw” Dell Robinett and Betty Jo “Memaw” Morse-Robinett and Aunt Shirley Gail Robinett-Perew.

He is survived by his Wife of 16 years Cassy Bourgeois-Robinett, his three beautiful children, Carrigan Jo Robinett, Dexton Tryce Robinett, Easton Jax Robinett, his mother Cynthia Kay Robinett-LeCornu, his stepfather Damon LeCornu, Father Donald Pavliska and wife Yvette, brothers Michael Brian Pavliska, Franklin “Franky” Pavliska his Wife Candace, Jeremy Dane Robinett and his Nieces and Nephews Kaylin Joss Pavliska, Korbin Gage Pavliska, Christy Nicole Robinett, Dominic Gage Pavliska, Sofia Michelle Pavliska.

He was also loved by his Cousins, whom C.J. considered sisters and brothers, LaConda Gail Robinett-Fregia, Mitchell Dell Robinett, Brandon Allon Perew, much loved Aunts and Uncles Dell Robinett, wife Brenda Robinett and David “Unc” Perew and numerous Family and Friends.

A Service of Remembrance will be held on Friday, July 29, 2022, 11:00 a.m. at Faith & Family Funeral Chapel with Reverned Hector Marchado officiating. Interment to follow at Oakdale Cemetery in Daisetta, Texas. A gathering of family and friends will be held Friday from 10:00 a.m until service time.

Those honoring C.J. as pallbearers are Michael Pavliska, Dex Robinett, Dane Robinett, Mitchell Robinett, Brandon Perew, Franky Pavliska, and Korbin Pavliska. Honorary pallbearers are Vernon Fregia, Bradley Woodruff, and Shaun Arceneaux.

