Timothy James West was born in Kansas City, Kansas on March 18, 1962 to James and Mary Ann West and passed away in Beaumont, Texas on July 26, 2022 at the age of 60. Originating from Mississippi the Wests made several moves before settling in Liberty, Texas. Tim graduated from Liberty High School in 1982.

He enjoyed deer hunting and baseball and loved his time as a little league baseball coach. Tim was a member of North Main Baptist Church and took an important step in his faith in August of 2005 when he was baptized. He will be missed by his family and friends and will be remembered as a loving son and father.

Tim is preceded in death by his father, James L. West. He is survived by his mother, Mary Ann West; son, Trent West and wife, Sarah; granddaughter, Triniti West; grandson, Tegan West; stepson, Zach Flint and best friend, Angela Sherron as well as numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held from 1 – 2pm on Friday, July 29, 2022 at Allison Funeral Service. A funeral service will follow at 2pm. Interment will be at Cooke Memorial Cemetery in Liberty, Texas.

Honoring the family as pallbearers are Angel Leal, Jerry White, Isaac Morris, Robbie Nugent, Josh Worthy and Trent West. Honorary Pallbearers are Tegan West, Kirk Zieschang, Kelvin Klimitchek and Joey Haidusek.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Timothy "Tim" J. West, please visit our floral store.

