The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on July 27, 2022:

Dubon, Raul – Criminal Mischief and Assault Causing Bodily Injury

Patton, Ricky Agustus – Hold for Tom Green County-Theft of Property

Hernandez, Citlalli – Criminal Trespass

Milazzo, Samuel Joseph III – Hold for the State of Mississippi

