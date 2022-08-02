Maxine Gail Watts Hill, 63, of Hull, Texas, passed away on Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Baytown, Texas, with her loving family by her side. She was born on October 5, 1958, in Royston, Georgia, to the late John Allen and Barbara Ducote Watts.

Maxine worked in education for Hull-Daisetta ISD for many years and as a home health provider to members of her community. She enjoyed being a homemaker, making crafts and riding what she called her nephews (Louis and Paula’s Boston Terriors) on the buggy, every chance she got. Maxine was a gifted tailor and she took pride in her sewing.

Maxine and her fiancé Jason, recently joined Encounter Church in Liberty. She was dedicated in her faith in the Lord. Maxine was extremely fond of her church family and both Pastors Delmar and Charlotte Coward. It filled her with joy to share her church experience with others.

Maxine was enormously proud of her daughter, Jordyn and all that she accomplished. She would get so excited telling everyone about her attending the University of Houston. Even though Maxine never had any children of her own, she helped in raising Kaitlen and Brady Zieschang, loving them as if they were her own. She loved all children and was always babysitting someone’s kids. Maxine will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved her.

Maxine was preceded in death by her parents John Watts, Sr. and Barbara Ducote Watts; her husband of thirty plus years Ronnie Hill; and her sister Karen Reavis. She leaves behind to cherish her loving memory her son Everitt Hill and wife Nikki; her adopted daughter Jordyn Watts; her fiancé Jason Nugent; her siblings John Watts, Jr. and wife Christy, Louis Watts and wife Paula, Jamie Jones and husband Tim, Judy Huebner and husband Larry, Samantha Watts, and Clarissa Watts; her many grandchildren; her numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Maxine left this world most unexpectedly to many, leaving behind her pride and joy, Jordyn. She raised Jordyn from infancy to the amazing young woman she is today. Maxine had high dreams, and was about to embark on an amazing journey with Jordyn, seeing her off to college at the University of Houston just weeks before her passing.

Jordyn is now left to embark on this journey alone and without her biggest cheerleader. The family has set up, “The Maxine Memorial Fund” in her honor for Jordyn, in lieu of flowers. The family is asking for contributions to this fund in order to help Jordyn embark on this journey and fulfill the goals and dreams that Maxine had for her. Anything that you wish to donate would be greatly appreciated.

All donations can be made to:

Jordyn Watts

c/o Louis Watts

P.O. Box 205

Devers, Texas 77538

A celebration of Maxine’s life will be held at 10am, on Saturday, August 13, 2022, in the chapel of Sterling Funeral Home, 602 N. Main Street, Dayton, Texas 77535, with Pastor Delmar Coward to officiate.

