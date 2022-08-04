On Saturday, July 30, 2022, God called Elfriede (Frieda) Sessions to be with Him in Heaven. Her loving spirit will be greatly missed.

She practiced her faith by serving her family, attending church, reading her bible, and sharing her blessings with those less fortunate. A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, August 6, at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church in Dayton, Texas.

Frieda was born in Bamberg, Germany, and passed at the age of 87 years old. She met her future husband, Benjamin Street Sessions, while he was stationed in Germany. She later traveled to the United States to reunite with Ben, and they were married at St. Theresa’s Catholic Church in Woodsboro, Texas. They were married almost 64 years.

She worked for U.S. Army Counter Intelligence as a translator and later as a substitute German teacher at the University of Texas in Austin. They settled in Baytown, Texas, and had ten children. After retirement, they resided in Huffman, Texas.

Frieda was preceded in death by her parents, Alfred and Christina Wagner, her brother, Max Wagner, and her sister, Hella Fleischman. Frieda is survived by her husband and best friend, Ben, and her ten children: Theresa (Matt) Badgett, Tom (Stacey), Tim, Tony (Samantha), Toby, Tanya, Tracy (Billy) Martin, Tiffany Smelik (Matthew), Trent (Joelys), Tina (Justin) Folloder. She cherished spending time with her 22 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association (https://www.alz.org/texas). Her final wish to help others was to donate her body to medical research at the Baylor College of Medicine.

