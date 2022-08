The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Aug. 2, 2022:

Frazier, Priscilla Lea – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Wright, Bianca Chaday – Theft of Property

Marksberry, Heather Renee – Possession of Controlled Substance

Minx, Jeremiah – Theft of Property, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Evading Arrest, Resisting Arrest

