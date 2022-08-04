Liberty County Jail arrest report, Aug. 3, 2022

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Aug. 3, 2022:

  • Deblanc, Tammi Renee – Assault
  • Gonzalez, Allison Marie – Driving While Intoxicated
  • Brookshire, Alden – Theft of Property
  • Lewis, Georvin Benjamin – Driving While Intoxicated
  • Bradley, Isaiah – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon
  • Ponce, Melissa Renee – False Report to Police Officer
  • Ruiz, Gabriel Vincent – Deadly Conduct
  • Beltran-Villaran, Edward Alexander – Burglary of a Habitation, Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport and Criminal Mischief
  • LaFour, Stephine Len – Criminal Trespass
  • Maddux, Megan – Evading Arrest or Detention
  • Holt, Christopher Dwayne – Public Intoxication (no mugshot)
  • Zbranek, Justin Lee – Parole Violation
