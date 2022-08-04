Liberty County Jail arrest report, Aug. 3, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Aug. 3, 2022:

Deblanc, Tammi Renee – Assault

Gonzalez, Allison Marie – Driving While Intoxicated

Brookshire, Alden – Theft of Property

Lewis, Georvin Benjamin – Driving While Intoxicated

Bradley, Isaiah – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon

Ponce, Melissa Renee – False Report to Police Officer

Ruiz, Gabriel Vincent – Deadly Conduct

Beltran-Villaran, Edward Alexander – Burglary of a Habitation, Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport and Criminal Mischief

LaFour, Stephine Len – Criminal Trespass

Maddux, Megan – Evading Arrest or Detention

Holt, Christopher Dwayne – Public Intoxication (no mugshot)

Zbranek, Justin Lee – Parole Violation

