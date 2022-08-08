Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office investigating body found in Porter

On Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, detectives with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Homicide/Violent Crimes Unit were able to positively identify the victim in the homicide that occurred on Wednesday, Aug. 3.

The male has been identified as 24-year-old Marbin Alexi Sanches Castillo of Honduras.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have known Marbin Castillo, or may have information about this incident, to contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 936-760-5800 or Multi-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-STOP (7867) and refer to case #22A232920.

