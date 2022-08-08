Robert “Bob” John Eizenhoefer, 71 of Dayton, Texas, passed away on Friday, August 5, 2022, in Houston, Texas. He was born on September 17, 1950, in Alexandria, Minnesota, to the late John Christian and Verna Merlene Tuttle Eizenhoefer. Bob was employed with NOV Tuboscope, in Channelview and was a pipe inspector for twenty-eight years.

Besides being dedicated to his work, he also enjoyed watching television. Bob was always loyal, and kind to his friends and family. Bob never met a stranger, he was always quick to give a helping hand whenever it was needed. He will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved him.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents; his son Dale Eizenhoefer; and his sister Candy Eizenhoefer. He leaves behind to cherish his loving memory his beloved wife of twenty-five years Lola Eizenhoefer of Dayton; his brother Richard Eizenhoefer and Annie of Washington; his sister Carrie Beth Defillippi of California; his children Jessica Hargus and husband Buck of Arkansas, Daniel Hall and wife Laura of Washington; his grandchildren Vincent Minervine of Kingwood, Noah Coyle of Arkansas, Amelia Hall of Washington; his numerous nieces and nephews; his fur and feather babies; and a host of other loving friends and relatives.

