Judy Kay McCarty went to be with her Heavenly Father on August 9, 2022. She was born in Bay City, Texas on June 15, 1950 to H.C. “Mac” and Jerry McCarty. She attended Liberty High School and soon after joined the family business. Judy was a woman ahead of her time both bold and confident. She helped manage the McCarty Family oilfield business for decades. It was a male dominated industry but Judy was undaunted by the challenges of working in this industry. As a matter of fact, Judy demanded and received the respect and acceptance of all her peers. During this time, Judy was blessed to have three daughters – Jerre’, Michelle and Angela. Through the years she and her girls had many great adventures and made lots of memories together. Soon the family began to grow and Judy was then blessed with five amazing grandchildren and four great grandchildren whom she loved with all her heart.

Judy was preceded in death by her parents H.C. “Mac” and Jerry McCarty. She is survived by her sister Linda Mann; daughters Jerre’ Delaney and husband Lindsay; Michelle Fatheree and husband Sandy; Angela Parrish and husband Cody. Grandchildren Kaci Rhine and husband Kris; Kara Spear and husband Alan; Austin Fatheree, Jaden Parrish and Jacee Kay Parrish. Great grandchildren Ellie Rhine, Eli Spear, Remi Spear, and Thomas Rhine.

Judy’s 72 years were filled with love and happiness and she will be missed greatly.

A Service of Remembrance will be held Sunday, August 14, 2022 at 2:30 pm at Hardin Baptist Church 138 CR 2003 S Liberty, Texas 77575 with Pastor Tony Hines officiating. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Sunday from 1:30 pm until service time at Hardin Baptist Church. Interment will follow to Cooke Memorial Park Cemetery in Liberty, Texas. Honoring Judy as pallbearers are, Cody Parrish, Jaden Parrish, Kris Rhine, Alan Spear, Zeak Dryden, and Taylor Graham. Honorary pallbearers are Kemp Newman, Austin Fatheree, Lindsay Delaney, Sandy Fatheree, Brent McManus, and Aubrey “Chubby” Parrish.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Liberty City Animal Shelter 1916 Lakeland Dr. Liberty, Texas 77575, 936-334-1991.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

