Kirby Clint Rhoden, 69, of Batson, Texas went to be with his Heavenly Father on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at his home on Batson Prairie. Kirby was born on April 26, 1953, to the late William Rhoden and Mary Brown of Batson, Texas. Kirby was a retired offshore superintendent for Zapata Drilling, Marine Drilling and many other offshore drilling companies, domestic and overseas. He was a loving husband, father, brother, papa and friend who was a faithful servant of the Lord. Throughout his grand lifetime he enjoyed his family, woodworking, “piddling” in the shop, tinkering with anything mechanical, riding horses, going fast, boating, tractors, mowing the lawn, and Sonic ice. He was creative in fixing just about anything and one of his favorite pastimes was scrolling through facebook to keep track of family and friends. He was a man of few words, but of kind deeds towards friends and family. Those who knew him would say he was a great man and friend. Those who were not fortunate enough to know him really missed out on a true gem. Kirby will be greatly missed by all who loved him.

Kirby is preceded in death by his parents.

Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 20 years, Cynthia Rhoden of Batson, Texas; son, Jeff Parker of Batson, Texas; daughters, Lee An Rhoden and spouse Chris Wylde of Bremerton, WA, Brandy Faneros and spouse Kevin Hales of Lumberton, Texas; brother, Alton Rhoden of Batson, Texas; sisters, Carolyn Lawson of Baytown, Texas, Darla Gautreaux and husband Bill of Batson, Texas; grandchildren, Kayley Parker, Trae Faneros, Kylee Faneros, Ryland Post-Rhoden, also survived by many other loving family and a host of friends.

A Service of Remembrance will be held on Saturday, August 13, 2022 2:00 pm at Faith & Family Funeral Chapel with Pastor Bill Gautreaux officiating. A gathering of family and friends will be held Saturday from 11:00am until service time.

Honoring Kirby as pallbearers are Jeff Parker, Trae Faneros, Kevin Hales, Stephen Lawson, Brian Lawson, and Bill Gautreaux. Honorary pallbearers are Ryland Post-Rhoden.

