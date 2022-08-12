Liberty County Jail arrest report, Aug. 10, 2022

The following people were booked at the Liberty County Jail on Aug. 10, 2022:
- Bacilet, Carlos – Injury to a Child/Elderly/Disabled Person and Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence
- Williamson, Billy Joe – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence
- Votaw, Joshua Bradley – Driving While License Invalid, Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle and Assault/Family Violence
- Espinoza, Joaquin – Tampering or Fabricating Physical Evidence With Intent to Impair, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Unlawfully Carrying a Weapon
- Fowler, Jared Wayne – Hold for Hardin County-Failure to Appear and Hold for Hardin County-Failure to Identify Fugitive/Give False Information
- Aguilera, Arismel – Evading Arrest or Detention
- Salazar, Ray Ven III – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon and Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Steed, Mary Herriot – Disorderly Conduct, Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence and Assault Causing Bodily Injury
- McKinney, Sherman Jerome Jr. – Bond Forfeiture-Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Harrison, Cameron – Assault/Family Violence
- Barton, Christopher Scott – Possession of a Controlled Substance