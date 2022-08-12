Liberty County Jail arrest report, Aug. 10, 2022

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked at the Liberty County Jail on Aug. 10, 2022:

  • Bacilet, Carlos – Injury to a Child/Elderly/Disabled Person and Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence
  • Williamson, Billy Joe – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence
  • Votaw, Joshua Bradley – Driving While License Invalid, Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle and Assault/Family Violence
  • Espinoza, Joaquin – Tampering or Fabricating Physical Evidence With Intent to Impair, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Unlawfully Carrying a Weapon
  • Fowler, Jared Wayne – Hold for Hardin County-Failure to Appear and Hold for Hardin County-Failure to Identify Fugitive/Give False Information
  • Aguilera, Arismel – Evading Arrest or Detention
  • Salazar, Ray Ven III – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon and Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Steed, Mary Herriot – Disorderly Conduct, Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence and Assault Causing Bodily Injury
  • McKinney, Sherman Jerome Jr. – Bond Forfeiture-Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Harrison, Cameron – Assault/Family Violence
  • Barton, Christopher Scott – Possession of a Controlled Substance
