Today the Lord has opened his arms and welcomed another angel into Heaven. Petra Smith was born on September 6, 1955 and departed from this earth on August 10, 2022. She leaves behind her husband of 28 years, James Smith; daughter Jenieva Padron and her children Ruben, Jenie, and Eva Flores; son Juan Padron; stepson Steve and his son Charles; stepson Richard and his son Ryan and daughter Lindsey. She also leaves behind her mother Olga Elizondo; sisters, Sylvia Vasquez, Maria Lamas, Olga Acuna; and brother Manuel Elizondo. She is preceded in death by her sister, Irma Sarabia and son in law, Ruben Flores.

Petra retired from NASA-JSC after serving 33 years as a civil servant. She never met a stranger as her warm-hearted nature would not turn away from anyone. She was adored by her coworkers at Nasa and one of the highlights of her career was being chosen to receive the distinguished Silver Snoopy award. Following retirement was a move to Coldspring on Lake Livingston where she enjoyed playing Bunco with her neighboring lady friends along with volunteering for the local Angels in Action group who gave much time and support to cancer patients. She was the ultimate caregiver to those who were close to her and always put their wishes ahead of her own. She will be sorely missed by all her family and many friends, but she will be waiting to greet all in her heavenly home.

ln lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to the Angels in Action in her memory.

Angels in Action

61 Slade Street

Coldspring, TX 77337

