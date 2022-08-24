Dayton PD: Retaliation may have been motive for shooting

Dayton Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday night on the 400 block of Larson St. that left one man with multiple gunshot wounds.

According to Capt. Shane Burleigh, a spokesperson for Dayton PD, a man in his 20s was shot by suspects in a light-colored, four-door sedan. When asked if the shooting was a “drive by,” Burleigh said the suspects’ vehicle was parked nearby at the time of the shooting.

The victim, who police are not yet ready to identify, suffered multiple gunshot wounds in the attack. Burleigh said investigators believe the motivation for the shooting was retaliation.

After the shooting, the suspects fled the scene. The incident was reported to authorities by a 911 call.

The shooting victim was airlifted to Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston for medical treatment where he remains in stable condition, Burleigh said.

At this time, investigators are still working to identify the alleged gunman or gunmen. As soon as more information is available, an update will be posted.

Check back later for updates.

