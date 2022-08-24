Karen Delaney, 64, our beloved wife, mother, and grandmother passed away on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at her residence in Rye. She entered this world on June 12, 1958, in Poughkeepsie, New York.

She was born to Armour Knox and Rhoda Hults. She had lived in Rye, since 1981 and was a homemaker. She was preceded in death by her parents, and brother, Samuel Knox.

Survivors include her loving husband of 44 years Patrick Delaney of Rye; sons, Patrick Delaney Jr. and wife Ashley of Rye, Keith Delaney and wife Tonya of Rye. Daughters, Jennifer Delgado and husband Juan of League City; Kathryn Preston and husband Patrick of Shepherd; Theresa Delaney and husband Chris of Rye. Brothers, John Knox of Idaho; Joe Tighe of Cleveland; Jesse Tighe of Shepherd; and Wyatt Tighe of Prescott, AZ. Grandchildren; 14.

Graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at 12 P.M. at Holly Grove Cemetery in Livingston.

