Mary June Whitehead, 81, of Cleveland, Texas, went to her Heavenly home on Monday, August 22, 2022. She was born on Sunday, April 13, 1941, in Albuquerque, New Mexico, to her loving parents, John Kreeger and Geneva Irene (Robinson) Kreeger, both of whom have preceded her in death.

Mary was also preceded in death by her son, Lawrence Travis Whitehead, Jr. (Bo). Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband of 65 years, Lawrence Whitehead; children, Kathryn White, Douglas Whitehead and wife Deb, Melinda Hoover and husband Danny, Mary Thibodeaux and husband Preston, Tommy Whitehead and wife Missy, John Whitehead, Tammy Mullins and husband Blake; along with numerous other loving grandchildren, family, and treasured friends.

A Memorial Service will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at 1:00 pm. Pastor Brad Dancer officiating.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Mary June (Kreeger) Whitehead, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

