Liberty County Jail arrest report, Sept. 1, 2022

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Sept. 1, 2022:

  • Seward, Deanna Michelle – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle and Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Tanner, Allen Glenn – Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport
  • Oliva, Cesar – Possession of Marijuana
  • Barlow, Mary Elizabeth – Hold for Harris County-Theft, Theft of Property and Criminal Trespass
  • Woodard, Megan Marie – Parole Violation
  • Riden, Jordan Scott – Criminal Mischief, Hold for Galveston County, Criminal Mischief
