Liberty County Jail arrest report, Sept. 1, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Sept. 1, 2022:

Seward, Deanna Michelle – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle and Possession of a Controlled Substance

Tanner, Allen Glenn – Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport

Oliva, Cesar – Possession of Marijuana

Barlow, Mary Elizabeth – Hold for Harris County-Theft, Theft of Property and Criminal Trespass

Woodard, Megan Marie – Parole Violation

Riden, Jordan Scott – Criminal Mischief, Hold for Galveston County, Criminal Mischief

