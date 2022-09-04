Liberty County Jail arrest report, Sept. 1, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Sept. 1, 2022:
- Seward, Deanna Michelle – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle and Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Tanner, Allen Glenn – Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport
- Oliva, Cesar – Possession of Marijuana
- Barlow, Mary Elizabeth – Hold for Harris County-Theft, Theft of Property and Criminal Trespass
- Woodard, Megan Marie – Parole Violation
- Riden, Jordan Scott – Criminal Mischief, Hold for Galveston County, Criminal Mischief