Gay Kayla Simmons King, 63 of Baytown, Texas, passed away unexpectedly on, Friday, September 16, 2022. She was born on February 6, 1959, in Baytown, to the late Fred Joseph and Lucille Margrete Knotts Simmons. Gay graduated from Furr High School, in Houston, with the class of 1978. She attended San Jacinto College where she obtained her certificate as a Licensed Vocational Nurse. Gay worked for many years spending her career as a pediatric nurse in Baytown, until her retirement. She was a member of New Wine Christian Church in Baytown.

Gay pursued many interests, some of which included spending time with her family, going camping, and swimming. Her family was her pride and joy, and she was extremely proud of each and every one of them. Gay was also an avid collector of angel figurines. She was very caring and giving of others, anytime she heard someone might be in need of help, she was there ready to lend a hand. In fact, for over twenty-eight years, she helped provide turkeys to a family for Thanksgiving. She was a prankster, always playing jokes on others. Gay was outgoing and social, never meeting a stranger. She will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved her.

Gay was preceded in death by her parents; her brother Ronnie Simmons; her maternal and paternal grandparents; her great-niece Kami Kabernik; her father-in-law and mother-in-law Alton and Theresa King. She leaves behind to cherish her loving memory her beloved husband of thirty-nine years, Hardine King; her daughters Tatiana Hooper and husband Chance of Baytown, and Tanisha Spotts and husband Kyle of Liberty; her grandchildren Annalise and Gage Hooper both of Baytown, Kaliah Spotts, Cameron and Cassidy Sheffield all of Liberty; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

A celebration of Gay’s life will be held at 4pm, on Friday, September 23, 2022, in the chapel of Old River Baptist Church, 12948 FM 1409, Old River-Winfree, Texas 77535.

