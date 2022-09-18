Kathy Cerda, 43, of Cleveland, Texas passed away on Wednesday, September 14, 2022. Kathy was born on Saturday, August 18, 1979, in Houston, Texas. She is the second daughter of three girls to Margarita Luna and husband Juan Jose. Kathy is preceded in death by her grandma, Julia Guerra Escamilla of Nuevo Leon Monterrey.

Kathy was married to her loving husband, Ismeal Cerda of 10 years. Together they raised 5 children. Kathy professed her life to Christ at an early age. Anyone who knew Kathy, knew she was a beautiful, selfless, generous kind hearted soul who never meet a stranger. Knowing Kathy was like knowing an angel who touched the lives of many. She was always a phone call away to help anyone in need. Kathy naturally had a spirit of nurturing anyone she met that she became a nurse. She was a Home Health nurse and her passion was to take care of her patients as if they were her own. Kathy was a devoted mother and wife who loved spending time with her family. She enjoyed arts and painting. You can find Kathy cooking in the kitchen for holidays and family get together.

We will deeply miss Kathy but will carry her sense of humor, intelligence and love for life always in our hearts. Kathy leaves to cherish her memory is her children, Kenneth Leroy Fravel, Jr., Michael ALexander Fravel, Luis Mario Fravel, Julia Elena Fravel, Mathew Rene Fravel; as well as her sisters, Linda Garcia, Jessica Mazzini, Paola Luna; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends. Visitation for Kathy will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Friday, September 23, 2022, from 5:00 to 8:00 pm. Funeral Services will be on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at 11:00 am. Pastor Lenny Zahon officiating. Times subject to change.

Kathy Cerda, de 43 años, de Cleveland, Texas, falleció el miércoles 14 de septiembre de 2022. Kathy nació el sábado 18 de agosto de 1979 en Houston, Texas. Es la segunda hija de tres de Margarita Luna y su esposo Juan José. Kathy es precedida en la muerte por su abuela, Julia Guerra Escamilla de Monterrey, Nuevo León. Kathy estaba casada con su amado esposo, Ismeal Cerda, por 10 años. Juntos criaron a 5 hijos. Kathy profesó su vida a Cristo a una edad temprana. Cualquiera que conociera a Kathy, sabía que era una alma hermosa, desinteresada, generosa y de buen corazón que nunca nadie era un extraño para ella. Conocer a Kathy fue como conocer a un ángel que tocó la vida de muchos. Siempre estaba a una llamada de distancia para ayudar a cualquiera que lo necesitara. Kathy, naturalmente tenía un espíritu de nutrir a cualquiera que conociera que la impulsó a ser enfermera. Era enfermera de Salud en el Hogar y su pasión era cuidar a sus pacientes como si fueran suyos. Kathy era una madre y esposa devota a la que le encantaba pasar tiempo con su familia. Le gustaban las artes y la pintura. Podías encontrar a Kathy cocinando en la cocina para las fiestas y las reuniones familiares.

Extrañaremos profundamente a Kathy pero llevaremos su sentido del humor, inteligencia y amor por la vida siempre en nuestros corazones. Kathy se va para atesorar su memoria en sus hijos, Kenneth Leroy Fravel, Jr., Michael ALexander Fravel, Luis Mario Fravel, Julia Elena Fravel, Mathew Rene Fravel; así como sus hermanas, Linda García, Jessica Mazzini, Paola Luna; junto con muchos otros familiares amorosos y amigos preciados. El velorio de Kathy se llevará a cabo en Neal Funeral Home el viernes 23 de septiembre de 2022, de 5:00 p. m. a 8:00 p. m. Los Servicios Funerarios serán el sábado 24 de septiembre de 2022 a las 11:00 horas. Pastor Lenny Zahon oficiando.

