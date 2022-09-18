Liberty County Jail arrest report, Sept. 15, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Sept. 15, 2022:

Wheeler, Stefny Gritta – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence

Ashby, Patrick Ryan – Hold for Polk County-Bond Forfeiture-Failure to Identify Fugitive/Give False Information

Guillory, Ivan Jerome – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Castro-Guadian, Pedro – Driving While Intoxicated, second

Marquez, Israel – Assault Causing Bodily Injury

Getial-Rodriguez, Maria Sofia – Possession of Marijuana

Villanueva-Vallejo, Alex – Hold for Hidalgo County

