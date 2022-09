The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Sept. 16, 2022:

Lambert, Natalie – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Belt, Nicholas – Criminal Mischief, Disorderly Conduct and Public Intoxication

Celestino, Carlos – Parole Violation

Lang, Darrell Wayne – Sexual Abuse of a Child, Continuous

Doughty, Scott Christopher – Probation Violation-Assault

