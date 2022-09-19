Dayton HS Marine Junior ROTC recognized as Naval High School

Dayton High School Marine Junior ROTC has been recognized as a Naval Honor School for the sixth year in a row for recognition of exemplary performance during the previous 12 months.

Chief Warrant Office 3 Ron Tash and First Sergeant Roy Matthews explain what it takes to earn this distinction, in addition to hard work from the cadets and officers.

The selection is based on several criteria including the number of cadets active in school activities and clubs, the number of community service hours for the unit as a whole and per cadet, the number of organizations assisted by the unit, and scholastic achievements including the number of academic awards and scholarships given to cadets.

The units are also measured by participation in public affairs events, community service, drill/color guard team competitions, marksmanship competitions, academic competitions, leadership camps, physical fitness team competitions, and field trips.

With being recognized as Naval Honor School, the Leadership additionally has the opportunity to send nominations to the U.S. Naval Academy, U.S. Air Force Academy, and the Military Academy at West Point. The Senior Marine Instructor is afforded the opportunity to write a recommendation letter for any cadet who desires in applying for a service academy. Being recognized as Naval Honor School means this letter carries the same weight as a letter from a U.S. Representative or Senator.

Statistics from the October 2021 Strength Report from the DHS Marine Junior ROTC:

Number of Cadets in Dayton High School: 112

Number of Cadet Seniors: 21 cadets

Number of Cadets in school activities, clubs, and leadership: 65 cadets

Community Service Hours: 2,637 hours

Number of Public Affairs Events: 25

Number of Academic Awards given to Cadets last school year: 61 awards

Total dollar value awarded in scholarships to cadets: $504,800

“Congratulations to the MCJROTC leadership, cadets, and to Dayton High School for producing some outstanding young men and women,” according to a statement from Dayton ISD.

