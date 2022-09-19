Entergy Texas offering bill credit to help customers with high bills

At Entergy Texas, our business is centered around our customers, which is why we are stepping up to provide relief for Texans experiencing high bills as a result of recent challenges. Record-breaking temperatures led to historic energy usage across the state this summer, and high natural gas prices continue to significantly impact the core of our company – our customers. That is why we are partnering with the United Way of Greater Houston in collaboration with neighboring United Ways to provide a $150 bill credit to qualifying customers on a first-come, first-served basis.

“Temperatures are up, the cost of natural gas is up, so Entergy Texas is ramping up our bill assistance efforts to ensure customers continue to have access to affordable power,” said Eliecer “Eli” Viamontes, president and CEO of Entergy Texas. “By listening to our customers and staying engaged with our communities, we can provide meaningful solutions to Texas families in need of extra help.”

The online application for the bill credit will be available through the United Way of Greater Houston’s website at 9 a.m. on Sept. 27. Customers should note the application can be accessed by desktop computer or mobile phone, but a mobile phone is required to receive the access code to verify account set up.

While the $150 bill credit is focused on customers with low-to-moderate household incomes, all Entergy Texas residential customers can apply. To qualify, customers must have a total household income of up to 250 percent of the federal poverty level, which equates to $69,000 for a family of four. Visit www.entergy.com/answers for details about eligibility requirements and the application process.

Bill credits are just one of the many ways Entergy Texas is stepping up to better serve our customers. Our $1.7 million pledge to bill payment assistance for eligible residential customers includes an additional $213,000 to Entergy’s Power to Care program and $170,000 to local partner agencies. In addition to bill payment assistance, Entergy Texas is expediting $2.9 million in security deposits for more than 13,000 eligible customers.

Learn more about our bill assistance initiatives at www.entergy.com/answers.

About Entergy Texas

Entergy Texas, Inc. provides electricity to more than 486,000 customers in 27 counties. Entergy Texas is a subsidiary of Entergy Corporation, a Fortune 500 company headquartered in New Orleans. Entergy powers life for 3 million customers through its operating companies across Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. Entergy is creating a cleaner, more resilient energy future for everyone with our diverse power generation portfolio, including increasingly carbon-free energy sources. With roots in the Gulf South region for more than a century, Entergy is a recognized leader in corporate citizenship, delivering more than $100 million in economic benefits to local communities through philanthropy and advocacy efforts annually over the last several years. Our approximately 12,000 employees are dedicated to powering life today and for future generations.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

