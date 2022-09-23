Tarkington VFD fundraiser set for Saturday, Sept. 23

The grills are being fired up for the annual barbecue fundraiser for Tarkington Volunteer Fire Department. On Saturday, Sept. 23, starting at 10 a.m., firefighters will be selling barbecue plates. A live auction will begin at noon.

“This is our biggest fundraiser of the year. The revenue is used to pay for firefighter training, equipment, apparatus, fuel and insurance to keep the fire department going,” said Tarkington VFD Chief Paul Gregory.

The annual barbecue is anticipated by residents in the Tarkington community every year and they turn out in droves to eat the barbecue and participate in the live auction.

“People will start lining up for plates around 9:45 a.m., so come early if you want a plate or a seat for the auction,” said Gregory.

The barbecue cooking team is comprised of Gregory and fellow firefighter Allen Gardner. Homemade side dishes of baked beans and potato salad are being prepared by other members and volunteers.

A one-meat plate is $13, a two-meat plate is $15 and a three-meat plate is $18; all come with two sides and a drink – either bottled water or tea. Barbecue sandwich are $8 each and sandwich plates are $12. Brisket will be sold by the pound for $18 per pound.

Roughly 35 items will be auctioned off during the live auction. Donated items include pistols, tires, coolers, tools and gift certificates to Ranch Hand and other local restaurants and businesses.

“We appreciate the people who sponsored this event and made a donation. We wouldn’t be one of the best fire departments in the county without the community’s support,” Gregory said.

With an all-volunteer staff, Tarkington VFD is constantly recruiting for more firefighters and auxiliary members. If you are interested in learning more about becoming a volunteer firefighter, speak to Gregory or one of the other firefighters at Saturday’s event, or call 281-592-7800.

The fundraiser will be held at Tarkington VFD’s Station 1 at 22353 SH 321, Cleveland. TVFD also has a second fire station on FM 787.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

