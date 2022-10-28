Carl William Eaton, 77, of Cleveland, Texas passed away on Monday, October 24, 2022. He was born on Friday, March 23, 1945, in San Antonio, Texas to Jerold Jerome Eaton and Pauline (Grisham) Parmer. Carl was preceded in death by his parents, Jerald Jerome Eaton and Pauline Marie Parmer, son, Brian James Eaton. Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 49 years, Deborah “Debbie” (Murray) Eaton; son, Christopher Wayne Eaton; brother, Myrle Parmer; sisters, Jerry Sue Dyess and husband Darryl LeCompte, Carol Eaton Wallsh and husband Brendon, Kathleen Thornton; grandchildren, David Brian Eaton, Cassie Eaton Jenkins and husband Anthony, Shalee Johnson; great-grandchildren, Aubrianna and Allayna Jenkins, Alexis and Kaiden Johnson; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends. Visitation for Carl will be held at Neal Funeral Home on October 28, 2022, from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm. Funeral Services will begin promptly at 12:30 pm. officiating. All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

