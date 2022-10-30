Liberty County Jail arrest report, Oct. 27, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Oct. 27, 2022:
- Carr, Ina May – Revocation of Probation-Credit or Debit Card Abuse Against Elderly
- Toomey, Marlena Anna Phillips – Hold for Hardin County-Failure to Appear and Hold for Polk County-Forgery
- Glover, Caitlin Brooke – Driving While License Invalid, Displaying Expired License Plate and Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Tanton, Darrell Wade II – Silent or Abusive 911 Calls
- Jefferson, Alice Faye – Deadly Conduct
- Tidwell, Abigail Rose – Hold for Polk County-Fraud
- Slater, Raudrick Darnell – Possession of Marijuana and Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle or Watercraft