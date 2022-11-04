Liberty County firefighter injured in crash

A Liberty County firefighter was critically injured in a two-vehicle crash around 4:20 p.m. Thursday on SH 146 north near Rye.

According to Sgt. Rob Willoughby, the supervisor for the Liberty County DPS office, Trevor Hickman, of Livingston, and a volunteer firefighter for North Liberty County VFD, was traveling southbound on SH 146 in a Chevrolet HHR when he veered into the path of a northbound Ford F350 driven by Darral Whisenhunt, also of Livingston.

“Hickman was attempting to turn into a parking lot. The F-350 driver tried to avoid the crash but struck the HHR in the passenger side of the vehicle,” Willoughby said.

Hickman was airlifted to Kingwood Hospital by HCA CareFlight. The occupants of the Ford reportedly refused treatment at the scene.

The accident is being investigated for DPS by Trooper Koen.

