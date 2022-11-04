Liberty County Jail arrest report, Nov. 2, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Nov. 2, 2022:

Dorris, Heath Allen – Evading Arrest or Detention and Hold for Chambers County-Assault/Family Violence

Keith, Dane Ray – Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport

Hogan, Dawn King – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Bermudez, Sebastian Teodoro – Driving While Intoxicated, second

Diop, Mohamed Aldicko – Unlawful Carrying a Weapon, Possession of a Dangerous Drug and Possession of Marijuana

Brown, Anthony Wayne Jr. – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance

Gomez, Alan Anthony – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Possession of a Controlled Substance

