Liberty County Jail arrest report, Nov. 2, 2022

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Nov. 2, 2022:

  • Dorris, Heath Allen – Evading Arrest or Detention and Hold for Chambers County-Assault/Family Violence
  • Keith, Dane Ray – Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport
  • Hogan, Dawn King – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Bermudez, Sebastian Teodoro – Driving While Intoxicated, second
  • Diop, Mohamed Aldicko – Unlawful Carrying a Weapon, Possession of a Dangerous Drug and Possession of Marijuana
  • Brown, Anthony Wayne Jr. – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
  • Gomez, Alan Anthony – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Possession of a Controlled Substance

