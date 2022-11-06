Liberty County Jail arrest report, Nov. 3, 2022

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Nov. 3, 2022:

  • Griffith, Amy – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Rogers, Timmy Allen – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Mericle, Anthony Wayne – Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Displaying Expired License Plate and Unauthorized Use of Vehicle
  • Barton, Dakota – Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle (two counts) and Unauthorized Use of Vehicle
  • Regudon, Edward Dewain – Criminal Trespass (no mugshot)
  • Blanchard, Elishia – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Possession of a Controlled Substance
Barton, Dakota
Blanchard, Elishia
Griffith, Amy
Mericle, Anthony Wayne
Rogers, Timmy Allen

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.