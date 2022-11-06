Liberty County Jail arrest report, Nov. 3, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Nov. 3, 2022:

Griffith, Amy – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Rogers, Timmy Allen – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Mericle, Anthony Wayne – Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Displaying Expired License Plate and Unauthorized Use of Vehicle

Barton, Dakota – Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle (two counts) and Unauthorized Use of Vehicle

Regudon, Edward Dewain – Criminal Trespass (no mugshot)

Blanchard, Elishia – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Possession of a Controlled Substance

