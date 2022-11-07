Diosdado earns Paul Harris Fellowship from EMC Rotary Club By Bluebonnet News - November 7, 2022 Facebook Twitter Rotary District Governor Demetress Harrell, President Suann Hereford and PDG Rose Austin recognize Jose Diosdado as a Paul Harris Fellow. This award is for an individual who contributes $1,000 or in whose name that amount is contributed. Former Rotary Club of East Montgomery County President and currently the Service Projects Officer Milton Austin gifted soon-to-be Rotary members Bre Collins and Bay Hill with Paul Harris coins. (Paul Harris is the founder of Rotary in 1905.) A closeup view of the Paul Harris Fellow pin. Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading...