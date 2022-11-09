Billy Don Hightower, 69, of Cleveland, Texas went to his Heavenly home on Friday, November 4, 2022. He was born on Monday, September 21, 1953, in Huntsville, Texas, to Leon and Ciaraee Hightower, both of whom have preceded in his death.

Billy was also preceded in death by his sisters, Ruby Hightower James and Marilyn Scott. Left to cherish his memory is his loving sister, Barbara Charles and husband Charles; niece, Andrea Carter; along with numerous other loving nieces, nephews, family, and treasured friends.

A visitation will be held at New Bethel Baptist Church on Saturday, November 12, 2022, from 9:00 to 11:00 am. Funeral Services will begin promptly at 11:00 am. Internment will follow at Cleveland Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Reverend Travis Hulette officiating.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Billy Don Hightower

