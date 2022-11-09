Tomasa Toth, 56, of Hull, Texas, passed away on November 3, 2022. She was born in LaFlorida, Veracruz on September 22, 1966, to Aurelio Freyre Hernandez and Maria Carmona Villegas.

She was a loving, caring mother, wife and friend. Tomasa loved to dance and was always the life of the party. She was also an animal lover, Amazon shopper and a very hard worker. As a proud American, she was a big patriotic person. She will be dearly missed by those who knew and loved her.

Tomasa is preceded in death by her father Aurelio Fryre Hernandez. She is survived by her husband Martin Toth; her children Karla Toth and Aurelio Freyre Hernandez; her mother Maria Carmona Villegas; her brother Galo Hernandez; Her nephews Mario Jauregui and Jorge Jauregui.

