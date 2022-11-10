David Kent McAlister was born on February 4, 1953, to Roy and Lois McAlister in Plainview, Texas, home of the Jimmy Dean Museum and the Bulldogs (one has nothing to do with the other, but it’s an interesting fact!) David, or Kenny as he was known as a child, loved interesting facts. He was a man who knew something about everything which is probably why his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren are so brilliant.

David grew up in Plainview with his seven siblings, their dog Chowsie, and so many hilarious experiences with them that the family should publish a book. He often remarked that he considered himself blessed to have the best brothers and sisters on the planet and if he had to do it all over again, he would not change a thing. What he WOULD have changed however, was his “best legs for a boy” competition crown. (if we’re being honest, he had girl ankles). Voted best all-around in high school, elected president of the student council, and a gifted athlete to boot, he once pitched back-to-back no-hitters and then went on to become the star point guard for the Plainview Bulldogs basketball team during their championship run in 1971. In fact, during his senior year David received a basketball scholarship to Western Texas Junior College, and received a letter from Bobby Knight, to try out for him during his first year at Indiana University, home of the famed Hoosiers. He was also given a scholarship to play baseball at University of Tulsa but decided to go to college closer to home. Basically, he was quite the big deal. After college he moved to Houston, Texas with his oldest brother and that is where he met Mary “Cindy” Sindelar in the hallway at work one day and said, “that’s the woman I’m going to marry”. Always one to work hard at his goals, he married her in 1975 and they began the family that as we mentioned before, are intellectual juggernauts.

Super Dave, the moniker given to him at work, spent more than 40 years with his friends at Rohm & Haas Company in Deer Park, Texas. Though it was touch and go in the beginning of his tenure after a prank that involved a lit firecracker in the operator control room, he managed to remain employed with the promise of never pulling a stunt like that again. Leaning into his newfound support for safety, he toned it down and began his illustrious reign as “Super Dave”. He loved his colleagues and never failed to let everyone know how honored he was to work with such fine people for so many years. For him, the line between colleague and friend was nonexistent.

At work, on a plane, while shopping for fried chicken, ice cream, or pork rinds, David never met a stranger. People were his art and humor his canvas. There are very few people that can make someone in a bad situation feel seen, supported, and not judged. David had that ability, and it was second nature to him. He brought energy and excitement to a room, he turned tears into laughter, and radiated a genuine warmth for his fellow human that caused anyone in his purview to just be happy. Even if you wanted to be left out, he would simply not allow that nonsense. The human experience was remarkable to him, and he never missed a chance to be a protector of people and an ally to the underdog- both of which were character traits he made sure to instill in his children and theirs.

After retirement, he spent many years playing bad golf with his kids and buddies, made several runs at a Super Bowl with his Dallas Cowboys, won a World Series with his Astros, continued his quest to become the 5-Dice King (but always losing to his wife Cindy), battled his brother-in-law over the title of Best Cornhole Player in the Universe, saw a bit of the United States with his people, danced with his grandkids and great-grandkids, and made people laugh. He always made people laugh.

The Mayor of Kenefick (he was not really the mayor) as his friends in the community called him, was welcomed home by his mother, father, and youngest daughter Therese, on November 4, 2022. He is survived by his wife, Cindy, his children Lara, Michele, and Christopher, his grandchildren Kelly, Lucian, Ava, Lorelei, and Benjamin, their spouses Ramona, Kelly, and Jillian; his great-grandchildren Maggie, Briley, and Waylon; siblings Judy, Baxter, Susie, Mike, Debbie, Jamie, and Eddie and their spouses; his brothers and sisters-in law, nieces, nephews, and so many friends you can’t count that high.

He was loved so very much, and his family will continue to bless the world with the humor he helped us all refine. There will never be another David Kent McAlister. His journey on earth may have come to an end but the light he shined wherever he went remains within us all. As Baku (the name he was given by his grandchildren) always said: Be Steady.

Flowers can be sent to Pace-Stancil Funeral Home, Dayton. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made in his name to Shriners Hospital for Children at https://donate.lovetotherescue.org/give/119312/#!/donation/checkout?c_src=lttr-home

