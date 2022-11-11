Anastasio Perales, 83, went to be with the Lord on Monday, November 7, 2022, at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Mr. Perales was born on April 27, 1939, to the late Brauilio Perales and Agustina Rodriguez. He was a self employed carpenter for many years. Anastasio was loved by so many and will be dearly missed.

Anastasio is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Paulina Martinez Perales; brothers, Santos Perales and Valente Perales.

Those left to cherish his memory are his sons, Martin Perales, Jose Perales, Miguel Perales, and Esteban Perales; daughters, Roberta Perales, Margarita Perales, and Yuri Perales; sister, Gabriella Perales; 20 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren, and a host of family and friends.

Service of Remembrance will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at Faith and Family Funeral Services with Father Paul officiating. Gathering of family and friends will be held at 6:oo pm – 8:00 pm on Friday, November 11, 2022, at Faith and Family Funeral Services. Interment will follow to Cooke Memorial Cemetery in Liberty, TX.

Honoring Mr. Perales as pallbearers are Octavio Ruiz, Daniel Sarmiento, Marco Arellanes, and Michael Dingler.

