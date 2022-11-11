Liberty business accepting Toys for Tots donations through Dec. 9

Help spread Christmas cheer this year by donating to Toys for Tots, a program operated by the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve to distribute toys to children whose parents may not be able to afford Christmas gifts.

One local business – Transmission Exchange, 1826 US 90, Liberty – has agreed to be a collection site for the program and will be accepting toys through Dec. 9. Once the collection deadline has passed, the toys will then be delivered to the Toys for Tots drop-off location in Houston from where they will be given to local charities and non-profits for distribution to children in need.

Sadie Strawn, a spokesperson for Transmission Exchange, said this is the first year for the business to be a collection site, and she is hoping to fill the collection box to the brim with toys.

Packages must be unwrapped and toys must be new. Homemade toys are also accepted as long as they are not used toys. Books are also recommended. Toys cannot look like realistic weapons or contain chemicals from items like science and crystal-making kits. Packages cannot contain food or candy.

The drop-off site will be open at Transmission Exchange during regular business hours from Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more questions, call Sadie at 936-336-8888.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

