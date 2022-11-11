Liberty County arrest report, Nov. 9, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Nov. 9, 2022:

Hernandez-Alfaro, Silvia – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance

Wilczewski, Aarron – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Scott, Donald Wade – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Ritter, Jessie James – Theft of Property ($2,500 to $30,000) – two counts (no mugshot)

Turner, Jason James – Order Setting Aside Bond – Driving While Intoxicated, third or more, and Driving While License Invalid

Ybarbo, Leahann – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence and Criminal Trespass

Taylor, Eston Joe Troy – Arson (no mugshot)

Grabill, Cheri Renee – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance

Sardina-Merino, Eliyanid – Impersonating a Security Officer (no mugshot)

Hernandez-Alfaro, Silvia Scott, Donald Wade Turner, Jason James Ybarbo, Leahann Grabill, Cheri Renee

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

