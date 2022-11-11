Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for missing person Mickal Minter.

Mickal may have long hair or a ‘buzz cut’ style at this time. Mickal’s mother last had phone contact with him on Oct. 27, 2022. Mickal is currently transient and may be staying in a tent or in a homeless encampment area.

He is described as 5-foot 10-inches tall, weighing 160 pounds, with blue eyes, dark hair and fair skin. He was last seen in the Spring, Texas, area.

If you know the whereabouts or have any information on Mickal, please contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 936-760-5800 option 3 and refer to case #22A330342.

