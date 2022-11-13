Dayton man killed in crash Saturday night

A three-vehicle accident around 8 p.m. Saturday claimed the life of a Dayton man.

According to Capt. Shane Burleigh, a spokesperson for Dayton Police Department, 43-year-old Soraida Rodriguez-Reyna was traveling eastbound on FM 1960 just west of the Grand Parkway when she make a U-turn and pulled directly into the path of an eastbound motorcycle driven by William Devening, 41, of Dayton. Devening’s wife, Deanna, 48, was a passenger on the motorcycle.

Devening struck Rodriguez-Reyna’s vehicle on the driver’s side. After the initial accident, the motorcycle came to rest in the eastbound lane of FM 1960 where it was struck by another vehicle driven by Devin Luckett, 28.

Devening died in the crash. The pronouncement of death was made at the scene by Liberty County Pct. 4 Justice of the Peace Larry Wilburn.

Devening’s critically-injured wife was airlifted by LifeFlight to Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston. Her condition at this time is unknown.

Rodriguez-Reyna also suffered injuries and was transported by ground ambulance to Kingwood Hospital. Luckett reportedly suffered no injuries and refused medical treatment at the scene.

Burleigh said Rodriguez-Reyna is cooperating with the investigation. No charges have been filed at this time.

