Mava Jo Turner, 87, of Anahuac, Texas, went to be with the Lord, on Thursday, November 10, 2022, surrounded by her family. She was born in Yellville, Arkansas, on September 12, 1935. The daughter of the late Jay and Delna Lewis. Mava Jo moved to Luling, Texas, in 1941 and then to Anahuac in 1949. She attended Anahuac High School and was active in the student body and sports. Mava Jo then met and married Vernon Dwight “Pee Wee” Turner. She loved raising her family and working on the farm beside her husband for many years.

In her later years, Mava Jo worked for Sterling Funeral Home. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She will be missed by all who knew her and her loving smile.

Mava Jo was preceded in death by her parents; her daughter Suzanne; and her husband of 52 years Vernon Dwight “Pee Wee” Turner. She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her son Arthur Jay and wife Marie of Caldwell, Texas, daughter Jody Fyvie and husband Cort of Anahuac, Texas; her granddaughters Cortney Watson and husband Chris, Paige Standley and husband Justin; her grandsons Jason Turner, Braden Turner and wife Jessie of Warner Robbins, Georgia and Lee Gray of Alvin, Texas; her great-granddaughters Baylee and Brooke Watson and Krissa Gray; and great-grandsons Peyson Standley, Grayson, and Wyatt Turner; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Honoring the family by serving as pallbearers will be Leslie Turner, Jimmy Turner, Gregg Turner, Todd Turner, Dusty Turner, Charles Tillery, John Paul Tillery, and Dana Cothren. Honorary pallbearers are Colby Turner and Kim Turner.

Friends are invited to visit with the family beginning at 10am, on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at First Baptist Church in Anahuac, 405 Magnolia Avenue S, in Anahuac. A funeral service will begin at 11am, at the church, with Pastor Shawn Buser, officiating. A graveside service and committal will immediately follow in Anahuac Cemetery.

