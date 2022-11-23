Clarence William ”Bill” Tanner was born March 5, 1953, in Dayton, Texas, to parents, Frank P. Tanner Sr and Clairice Collins Tanner. He passed away surrounded by his loving family on November 22, 2022 in Tarkington, Texas, at the age of 69.

Bill enjoyed hunting and fishing, and loved CB Radios, motorcycles and Ford Mustangs. He was a Maintenance Supervisor at the Sand Pit. Bill loved his family and enjoyed all the fond memories with time spent with them.

He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Frank P. Tanner Sr and Clairice Tanner; brother, Frank P. Tanner Jr.

He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Connie Tanner; children, Stacey Southwell and husband Jared, Greg Tanner and wife Brandy, Marc Tanner and wife Klancy; grandchildren, Taylor, Haley, Rylie, Erik, Jooj, Starlyn, Walker, Dazzlyn; great grandchildren, Lily and Axel; sister, Timmie Tanner. A Memorial Service will be scheduled at a later date.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

