Liberty County Jail daily arrest report, Nov. 29, 2022

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Nov. 29, 2022:

  • Vallejo, Gonzalo – Driving While Intoxicated, second, and Hold for Immigration and Customs Enforcement
  • Moody, Chase Lamar – Assault Causing Bodily Injury and Injury to a Child/Elderly/Disabled Person
  • Smesny, Gary Louis – Hold for Leon County-Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle
  • Holdren, Michael Ray – Hold for Polk County-Assault Against Disabled Person
  • Smith, Jacob Henry – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence
  • Durham, Willie Earl – Driving While License Invalid and Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility
  • Lamb, Dillon Ray – Intoxication Assault With a Vehicle
