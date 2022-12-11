Hardin lights up for Christmas

A Christmas celebration in Hardin appears to be growing in participation each year with hundreds turning out this year to watch a lighted parade and performances from school choirs and bands before the official lighting of the Christmas tree.

In recent years, the celebration has moved from county roads and streets to Hardin Elementary where there is plenty of room for the parade to simply loop the school. This year, there were approximately 18 entries in the parade with Santa Claus and The Grinch ending the parade together.

Hardin Mayor Harry Johnson said the Christmas parade is a cooperative effort between Hardin ISD, the City of Hardin and the local businesses, churches and organizations that sponsor floats and booths.

“I think it’s good for our community to get together for the holidays because we are growing so much,” Johnson said.

Here are photos from the event:

Pct. 1 Commissioner Bruce Karbowski and Pct. 2 Commissioner Greg Arthur, and their wives, shared an entry in the parade. Hardin Fire Chief Nic Nelson waves to parade-watchers on Saturday. Walking the parade backwards is Nolen Thompson, one of the co-drum majors for Hardin High School’s marching band. Jules Thonsgaard is the other co-drum major. Sarah Bush, the 2022 Miss Rodeo Teen TVE, participated in the parade on Saturday.

