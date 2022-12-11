Liberty County Jail arrest report, Dec. 8, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Dec. 8, 2022:

McGinnis, Destiny Lynn – Public Intoxication

Bowling, Garrett Dwayne – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence

Bush, Klint Daniel – Abuse of Official Capacity and Theft of Property

Smith, Krystal Rydell – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance

Thompson, Xavier Trevon – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance

Miller, Joseph Matthew – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Norman, James Earl – Hold for Jasper County-Assault Causing Bodily Injury

Turner, Kelly Eugene – Possession of a Controlled Substance

