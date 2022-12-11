Liberty County Jail arrest report, Dec. 8, 2022

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Dec. 8, 2022:

  • McGinnis, Destiny Lynn – Public Intoxication
  • Bowling, Garrett Dwayne – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence
  • Bush, Klint Daniel – Abuse of Official Capacity and Theft of Property
  • Smith, Krystal Rydell – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
  • Thompson, Xavier Trevon – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
  • Miller, Joseph Matthew – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Norman, James Earl – Hold for Jasper County-Assault Causing Bodily Injury
  • Turner, Kelly Eugene – Possession of a Controlled Substance
Bowling, Garrett Dwayne
McGinnis, Destiny Lynn
Miller, Joseph Matthew
Norman, James Earl
Smith, Krystal Rydell
Thompson, Xavier Trevon
Turner, Kelly Eugene
Bush, Klint

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.