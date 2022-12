The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Dec. 9, 2022:

Fain, Karrie Ann – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Heifner, Trace – Criminal Trespass

Livanec, Cynthia Ehrhardt – Public Intoxication

