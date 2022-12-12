Dayton HS band members selected for All-Region Band

Members of the Dayton High School Band competed at the Texas Music Educators Association (TMEA) Region 10 All-Region Band auditions on Saturday, Dec. 10, at Lumberton High School.

All students who competed earned a position in the band and will be participating in the all-region clinic on Friday, Jan. 13, and Saturday, Jan. 14, at Nederland High School.

The concert will be in the Nederland Performing Arts Center at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14.

Congratulations to the following students:

Tania Rodriguez (9)

Mario Diaz (11)

Joseph Briggs (9)

Hector Gonzalez (9)

Ashton Garcia (9)

Mathew Jester (12)

Mario, Ashton, and Mathew also placed at the top of their sections and will advance to the Area round of competition on Saturday, Jan. 7, at Dekaney High School where they will compete for a spot in the TMEA All-State Band.

