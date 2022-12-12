Seniors add pizzazz to Dayton Community Center’s holiday decor

The City of Dayton hosted the Senior Christmas Arts & Craft Day at the Dayton Community Center on Dec. 9.

Senior citizens made Christmas decor to beautify the lobby at the Dayton Community Center for the community to enjoy.

The Christmas crafts were constructed out of plastic water bottles collected by the Jones Public Library team. The Class was led by Susan Giberson, owner of Flowers and More, and her granddaughter, Bree Crocket.

The finished project

The art supply sponsor was Brandi Shaw with Omnix Home Health and Hospice of Crosby. Brandy Waldrop of Liberty Health Care Center volunteered to help with the event.

The senior citizens participating in the event were Suzie Nelson, Sharon Touchstone, Susan Bing, Jane LaClair, Terryle Topham, Linda Wagstaff, Loretta Chapman, Bernice Provost, Tammy Bullard, Mary Marie Walker, Sandy Henk, Alicia Smith, Sheirly Peterson, Sandy Proctor, Karen Poalon, Wanda Tubbs, Sid Leeah, Juanita Short, Sharon Fowler, Pawnee Cook, Sylvia Kinney and Peggy Ray.

Coordinators for this event were the Dayton Community Center Team.

