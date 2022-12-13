Harvey LaVerne Duty, 86, of Liberty, Texas passed away Friday, December 9, 2022, at Memorial Hermann in Houston, Texas. Harvey was born on January 15, 1936, in Longview, Texas to William (Bill) Duty and Katy Ray.

A long time resident of the Liberty County area, his life was devoted to caring for his loved ones. Harvey cherished his LORD and SAVIOR, his family and his friends. He never met a stranger, collecting friends from coast to coast. He attended New Work Family Worship Center Church of Liberty, Texas serving faithfully and loved hearing the WORD of GOD preached. He started every day with a cup of coffee and a BIBLE study. Harvey worked as a construction foreman with Sun Pipeline for many years and retired from Sun Pipeline in 1991 only to go back to working and traveling for the next 20 years as a consultant and inspector on pipeline jobs across the county. He was not much for hobbies but he did enjoy woodworking and the nearly lost art of tieing horse halters. But his main hobby was investing in people. He often commented “that some people collect coins, some collect stamps, but I collect friends”. He had a kind heart towards everyone and made a positive influence on nearly everyone that he came into contact with. His passing has left a large hole in many people’s lives. He will be missed.

Harvey is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Billy Duty, Chuffy Duty, Kenneth Duty, Harley Duty, Don Duty; and sister, Patsy Suttle.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife Elizabeth Duty of 64 years; son, Galen Duty Sr. and wife Edwina of Hardin, Texas; daughter, Michelle Latham and husband Carson of Florence, Kentucky; grandchildren, Galen (Dean) Duty, Jr. of Liberty, Texas, Sarah McNeely and husband Kaleb of Madison, Mississippi, Carson Latham III of Florence, Kentucky, Collin Latham of Florence, Kentucky, Monica Latham of Florence, Kentucky and Erin Bell and husband David of South Carolina, and a host of family and friends.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 between 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Faith and Family Funeral Service in Batson, Texas. A Service of Remembrance will be held at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at New Work Family Worship Center Church of Liberty, Texas with Reverend Bill Fabriguze and Reverend Chris Contreras officiating. Interment will follow at the Guedry Cemetery in Batson, Texas, where he was a board member for many years.

In lieu of flowers monetary donations can be made to the Guedry Cemetery Association at P.O. Box 12 Batson, Texas 77519.

Honoring Harvey as pallbearers are Galen (Dean) Duty, Jr., Kaleb McNeely, Carson Latham III, Collin Latham, Ethan Worthy, and Clay Jones.

