Liberty County Jail arrest report, Dec. 10, 2022

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Dec. 10, 2022:

  • Brown, Kaya Sue – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
  • Tullos, Pearl Nicole – Injury to a Child/Elderly/Disabled Person and Interfering With Emergency Request for Assistance
  • Logan, Isabella Louis – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Prohibited Substance/Item in a Correctional Facility
  • Morales-Najera, Luis Fernando – Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle
  • Gordon, Troy Edward – Violation of a Bond/Protective Order, Assault/Family Violence and Violation of a Bond or Protective Order, twice within 12 months
  • Godinez, Angel – Assault of a Public Servant (four counts), Public Intoxication and Disorderly Conduct
  • Lewis, Steven Paul Jr. – Public Intoxication
