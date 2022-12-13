Liberty County Jail arrest report, Dec. 10, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Dec. 10, 2022:
- Brown, Kaya Sue – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
- Tullos, Pearl Nicole – Injury to a Child/Elderly/Disabled Person and Interfering With Emergency Request for Assistance
- Logan, Isabella Louis – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Prohibited Substance/Item in a Correctional Facility
- Morales-Najera, Luis Fernando – Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle
- Gordon, Troy Edward – Violation of a Bond/Protective Order, Assault/Family Violence and Violation of a Bond or Protective Order, twice within 12 months
- Godinez, Angel – Assault of a Public Servant (four counts), Public Intoxication and Disorderly Conduct
- Lewis, Steven Paul Jr. – Public Intoxication